The extent of the derailment was not immediately clear. (Published Saturday, March 23, 2019)

What to Know An Amtrak train derailed in New York Penn Station early Saturday morning, NJ Transit said

NJ Transit was forced to divert Midtown Direct trains in and out of Hoboken

Amtrak tweeted that one train had an "unforeseen mechanical issue" and that others might be slowed by "disabled work equipment"

A derailed Amtrak work train snarled traffic in and out of New York Penn Station early Saturday morning, causing some trains to be diverted to other stations altogether.

NJ Transit tweeted just before 7 a.m. Saturday that an Amtrak train had derailed, forcing Midtown Direct trains to be diverted to Hoboken as a result. The LIRR later tweeted that customers could experience delays in or out of Penn as a result of a derailed work train.

There were no reports of injuries, and the extent of the derailment was not clear. Departure boards at the station indicated almost all trains were running on time.

Amtrak did not respond to requests for comment early Saturday morning, though the railroad did tweet that some trains might be delayed due to "disabled maintenance equipment in their path."

511 New York, the state's official phone line and website for traffic and transit updates, cited a "problem with Amtrak work train" for the diversions, and New York City's Office of Emergency Management also tweeted that the issue related to a derailed work train.