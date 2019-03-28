A man was shot in the leg near Amtrak's Sunnyside Yard in Queens; the gunman then fled, prompting a manhunt.

An Amtrak employee was shot in the leg at the railroad's Sunnyside Yard in Queens early Thursday, sparking a wild manhunt for the gunman as authorities, according to Amtrak and officials familiar with the case.

The victim was expected to survive. Chopper 4 showed a white pickup truck cordoned off on an overpass near the yard, its driver's side window shattered.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, which was around 8 a.m., heavily armed officers with shields and tactical gear were seen cautiously surrounding a black Cadillac in a Rite Aid parking lot. A person was seen removed from the SUV on a stretcher in unknown condition; it's not clear if that was the suspected shooter.

It's not known what prompted the shooting, nor how many shots were fired, but officials do not believe the gunfire was random.

Amtrak confirmed the basic details of the shooting in a statement and said the NYPD had secured the area. Train service was not affected.