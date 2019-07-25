What to Know Travelers wishing to have a shorter train ride between New York City and Washington, D.C. are in luck

Amtrak announced the launch of Acela Nonstop, offering direct service between the two cities

Though the service will begin Monday, Sept. 23, tickets are already available

Travelers wishing to have a shorter train ride between New York City and Washington, D.C. are in luck – Amtrak announced the launch of Acela Nonstop, offering direct service between the two emblematic cities.

Though the service will begin Monday, Sept. 23, tickets are already available.

The initial weekday-only schedule includes one southbound train from New York Penn Station to Washington Union Station and one northbound train, from Washington to New York City, per day. The trip takes around two hours and 35 minutes.

According to Amtrak, the southbound train will depart New York Penn at 6:35 a.m. and will arrive at Washington, D.C. around 9:10 a.m. The northbound train will depart the nation’s capital at 4:30 p.m., and arrive at the Big Apple around 7:05 p.m.

The Acela Nonstop service comes ahead of the 2021 launch of brand-new Acela trainsets. The next generation of Acela trains, which are also expected to offer nonstop service between Washington and New York and New York and Boston, are being assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York, and will begin initial testing later this year and into 2020, Amtrak said.

While the Acela Nonstop is currently only available once per day between New York Penn and Washington Union Station, Amtrak will be looking at expanding locations and frequency.

“The new Acela Nonstop service will have you half way to your New York City or DC destination in the time it would take you to board a flight,” Amtrak President & CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement. “This new service will offer an ideal solution for travelers who want to save time and travel between city center DC and New York.”