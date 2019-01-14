What to Know For the first time ever, Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle crash.

In 2017 New York state had 3,638 deaths caused by drug overdose at a rate of 18 per cent.

Fentanyl surpassed heroin as the number one drug involved in overdose deaths.

For the first time ever, Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle crash, according to a new report published Monday by the National Safety Council.

The lifetime likelihood of death by opioid overdose is 1 in 96, while the likelihood of death by car crash is at 1 in 103.

According to the CDC, in 2017 New York state had 3,638 deaths caused by drug overdose at a rate of 18 percent.

“The nation’s opioid crisis is fueling the Council’s grim probabilities, and that crisis is worsening with an influx of illicit fentanyl,” the Council said in a statement.

Fentanyl surpassed heroin as the number one drug involved in overdose deaths, according to a CDC report published in December.

The leading cause of death in the U.S. was heart disease at a lifetime odds of 1 in 6.