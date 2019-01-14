Americans Now More Likely to Die From Overdose Than Car Crashes: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Americans Now More Likely to Die From Overdose Than Car Crashes: Report

By Amelia McBain

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • For the first time ever, Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle crash.

    • In 2017 New York state had 3,638 deaths caused by drug overdose at a rate of 18 per cent.

    • Fentanyl surpassed heroin as the number one drug involved in overdose deaths.

    For the first time ever, Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a vehicle crash, according to a new report published Monday by the National Safety Council.

    The lifetime likelihood of death by opioid overdose is 1 in 96, while the likelihood of death by car crash is at 1 in 103.

    According to the CDC, in 2017 New York state had 3,638 deaths caused by drug overdose at a rate of 18 percent.

    “The nation’s opioid crisis is fueling the Council’s grim probabilities, and that crisis is worsening with an influx of illicit fentanyl,” the Council said in a statement.

    Fentanyl surpassed heroin as the number one drug involved in overdose deaths, according to a CDC report published in December.

    The leading cause of death in the U.S. was heart disease at a lifetime odds of 1 in 6.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us