American Airlines Plane Hits Sign on Take Off at JFK

It was a scare in the air for some passengers taking off from JFK Airport Wednesday night.

American Airlines says Flight 300 from New York City to Los Angeles “struck an object upon departure.” The Port Authority says the plane hit a sign along the runway as it was taking off at around 8:30 p.m.

A photo taken from the plane’s window shared with News 4 by Melanie Whitaker shows the plane’s wing damaged.

The plane then circled back to the gate. There were 101 passengers and eight crew members onboard and no injuries were reported, American Airlines said.