American Airlines Plane Smacks Sign on Takeoff at JFK: Port Authority - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

American Airlines Plane Smacks Sign on Takeoff at JFK: Port Authority

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    American Airlines Plane Hits Sign on Take Off at JFK

    It was a scare in the air for passengers taking off from JFK Airport. (Published 36 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • American Airlines says Flight 300 from New York City to Los Angeles “struck an object upon departure"

    • The Port Authority says the plane hit a sign along the runway as it was taking off

    • There were 101 passengers and eight crew members onboard and no injuries were reported, the airline said

    It was a scare in the air for some passengers taking off from JFK Airport Wednesday night.

    American Airlines says Flight 300 from New York City to Los Angeles “struck an object upon departure.” The Port Authority says the plane hit a sign along the runway as it was taking off at around 8:30 p.m.

    A photo taken from the plane’s window shared with News 4 by Melanie Whitaker shows the plane’s wing damaged.

    The plane then circled back to the gate. There were 101 passengers and eight crew members onboard and no injuries were reported, American Airlines said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Allan Warren

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us