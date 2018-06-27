Ambulance Bursts Into Ball of Fire, Ignites Nearby Vehicles on the Upper West Side: Source - NBC New York
Ambulance Bursts Into Ball of Fire, Ignites Nearby Vehicles on the Upper West Side: Source

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Ambulance in NYC Bursts Into Massive Fireball

    An ambulance burst into a ball of fire on the Upper West Side, igniting several nearby vehicles in the process.

    The ambulance caught fire just after midnight Wednesday morning on 73rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue, officials said. At least two other cars also caught fire.

    An FDNY source tells NBC 4 New York that the ambulance, which didn’t have a patient on board, had an engine problem before it suddenly burst into flames.

    The source said the personnel on the ambulance at the time were able to get off unharmed. No injuries were reported.

