Amber Alert Issued in Mexico for Missing Pennsylvania Teen

An Amber Alert was issued in Mexico Thursday, 10 days after a 16-year-old girl went missing with a 45-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley.

Amy Yu was last seen March 5 when she disappeared with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly with cash and some sort of paperwork, police said.

On Thursday, the Amber Alert was issued in Mexico. The posting about the Amber Alert read in part, "From the investigations, it’s determined that she might be traveling in national territory accompanied by ESTERLY, KEVIN MICHAEL. We consider the teenager’s integrity is at risk being that she could be a victim of a crime."

Allentown police would not comment on the notification.

Esterly and Yu apparently had a secret relationship for months, and investigators said Yu may even have gone on family vacations with Esterly. He is married with two children.

According to a warrant issued after the two disappeared, Esterly signed Yu out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents' permission.

Investigators said it now appears that the girl may have added Esterly to her school emergency contact list as a stepfather. That, they said, would have allowed him to remove the girl from school.

"That's when they came to find out that this young lady had added this gentleman, this Kevin Esterly, as a stepfather on school records," Hammer told NBC10.

Police said Yu's mother called Feb. 9 to report Esterly had signed her child out of Lehigh Valley Academy earlier that day.

CEO Susan Mauser did say the school has a procedure for signing out a student that only allows a person on the student's emergency contact list to take the student from school. She said the school is investigating whether that procedure was followed.

"We can confirm that Mr. Esterly was last present on school grounds on February 9, 2018," Mauser said in a statement. "After that date, due to circumstances we cannot disclose pursuant to student privacy constraints, he was prohibited from entering school grounds, and the police were to be notified if he returned."



On Feb. 15, records show police told Esterly to stay away from the teen's home.

Esterly may be driving a 1999 two-door, red Honda Accord with the license plate KLT-0529. Anyone with information about either person's whereabouts should call Allentown police at 610-437-7751 or by dialing 911.

