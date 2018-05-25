Police in western New York are searching for a 14-month-old boy after his mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon abducted from Sodus, New York, nine days ago, and authorities say he's believed to be in imminent danger.



The Wayne County Sheriff's office said 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found Thursday at a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked. She had been missing for a week.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the child has not been found. Police were to continue searching the area east of Rochester on Friday.

An investigator with the Wayne Sheriff's Department said the Amber Alert was issued nine days after the abduction due to the investigation.

Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers' Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.

Hidalgo-Calderon has short, brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet and weighs about 30 pounds and needs asthma medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriffs Department at 866-NYS-AMBER or 911.









