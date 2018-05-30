Baby Abducted in NJ Found Safe, Dad Still on the Lam: Police - NBC New York
Baby Abducted in NJ Found Safe, Dad Still on the Lam: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Baby Abducted in NJ Found Safe

    The baby's father assaulted his mother before fleeing with him in a car, police said.

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    A 10-month-old infant who was taken by his father in New Jersey Wednesday morning has been found safe.

    Police said Reign Berry was found safe in Paterson a few hours after he was taken from his home by his 30-year-old father, George Berry. 

    The father, who violated a restraining order taken out by the boy's mother by kicking in the door to the home, is still on the lam.

    Authorities said the man also punched the mother in the face before taking the boy and driving off in a Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

    The van was also located. It's not clear where George Berry may have been heading.

    An Amber Alert was issued for Reign Berry, but it has since been canceled. 

