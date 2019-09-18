An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby boy who police say was abducted by his father on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say 19-year-old Bryan Quinteros took his 6-month-old son, Daniel, from the boy's mother at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say after taking the boy, Bryan Quinteros threatened not to bring him back.

Daniel Quinteros weighs 19 pounds, 11 ounces and is 28 inches long. He was last seen wearing a striped black and white onesie and black sweatpants.

His father is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 250 pounds and was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Civic with a New York license plate with number JEZ-1680.

Anyone with information on either the boy or his father should call 911 immediately.