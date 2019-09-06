The child was taken under circumstances that lead authorities to believe she is in imminent danger, police said. (Published 29 minutes ago)

What to Know An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted on Long Island; authorities say she is believed to be in imminent danger

The girl is Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell; she was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers; the suspect is Patricia Tennant

No other details were released on the circumstances of the kidnapping or the relationship between the woman and the toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl kidnapped on Long Island who authorities say is believed to be in imminent danger.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell is described as a black girl with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was taken near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, according to South Hampton Town police. Tennant-Mithcell was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Police are searching for a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with NY license plate number HUS7151 and a female suspect.

The suspect, Patricia Tennant, is described as a black female, about 42 years old with braided black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit. She's approximately 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. Tennant was last seen traveling on Pleasure Drive.

No other details were released on the circumstances of the kidnapping or the relationship between the woman and the toddler.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Hampton Town Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.