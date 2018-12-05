Harry Hariston spoke to postal inspectors about how to avoid having your packages stolen this holiday season. In Gloucester Township, police are setting up fake packages to catch thieves in the act.

A spokesperson for the town of Robbinsville says the third-floor south entrance was evacuated

Workers' primary complaint was difficulty breathing; Amazon didn't immediately return a call seeking comment on the matter

Up to 80 employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey reported feeling ill Wednesday morning due to fumes from a can of bear repellent spray.

The Mercer County town of Robbinsville confirmed 10 people were taken to hospital and as many as 10 more were potentially en route. The primary complaint was difficult breathing.

A town spokesman told News 4 that the first report came in around 8:50 a.m. of an aerosol can falling off a shelf on the warehouse's third floor and discharging.

One wing of the facility was evacuated and first responders conducted triage outside. The Robbinsville center reportedly employs more than 3,000 people.

An Amazon spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

The mega retailer sells multiple brands of bear repellent on its site in can sizes as big as 10 ounces.