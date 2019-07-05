FDA: Altaire Recalls Eye Drops, Eye Ointments Sold at Walgreens Due to Non-Sterility Concerns - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

FDA: Altaire Recalls Eye Drops, Eye Ointments Sold at Walgreens Due to Non-Sterility Concerns

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    DIY Medical Tests: Simple Health Checks at Home

    If you don't go to the doctor regularly, there are still some simple tests you can perform at home to determine if you should seek treatment. KPRC's Haley Hernandez reports.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Altair Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling multiple eye drops and eye ointments exclusively made for and sold at Walgreens

    • Altair is recalling the products following concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced

    • Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-800-258-2471

    Altair Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling multiple eye drops and eye ointments exclusively made for and sold at Walgreens following concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

    “Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the FDA says.

    Using a non-sterile product that is meant to be sterile may result “in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death,” according to the FDA.

    As of Thursday, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events. The FDA also says that Altaire has not received any adverse results out of sterility testing for the products.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC via Getty Images

    According to the FDA, the products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Walgreens. Altaire notified Walgreens by e-mail on Wednesday announcing the recalls of the products/lots effected and has also requested the retailer notify it customers.

    The over-the-counter drug products and lots sold at Walgreens impacted by the recall are:

     

    Top News: Fourth of July Celebrations

    [NATL] Top News Photos: America Celebrates Fourth of July, and More
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

    • Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens -- Item #: 801483; NDC #: 0363-0185-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
    • Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens -- Item #: 801477; NDC #: 0363-0185-49; Package Size: 2 x 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
    • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens -- Item #: 801482; NDC #: 0363-7500-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TCI; Expiration Date: 03/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/08/2019
    • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19105; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019
    • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19050; Expiration Date: 02/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/23/2019
    • Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens -- Item #: 801486; NDC #: 0363-0191-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TBD; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019

     

    Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-800-258-2471 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. They can also email otcdruggist@aol.com.

    The FDA says that customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems or adverse effects that may be related to using this drug product.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us