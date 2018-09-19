Cops Hunt Alligator on the Loose in New Jersey - NBC New York
Cops Hunt Alligator on the Loose in New Jersey

The alligator was spotted on Hamburg Avenue between Route 30 and Duerer Street in the Devonshire section of the town Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are searching for a three to four-foot-long alligator on the loose in Mullica Township, New Jersey.

    Police are working with animal protection workers to find it.

    Police warn residents to be careful with letting their small pets out in the area and to not approach the alligator if they spot it.

    If you have any information on the alligator's whereabouts, please call police at 609-652-2037.

      

