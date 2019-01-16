What to Know Police had a surprising encounter with an alligator in Suffolk County Wednesday

The Suffolk County SPCA was contacted by detectives who were at a Hauppague, Long Island, home and encountered the reptile

The 1-foot-long alligator was confiscated from the home and will be taken to a sanctuary in Massachusetts

Police had a surprising encounter with an alligator in Suffolk County Wednesday.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was contacted by detectives who were at a Hauppague, Long Island, home "in an unrelated matter" and encounterd the reptile.

The Suffolk County SPCA and New York State Department of Environment Conservation responded to the location and confiscated a 1-foot-long alligator from the home.

Alligators are illegal to possess in New York without a permit.

Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that alligators are not only illegal, they are dangerous.

The alligator will be placed in a sanctuary in Massachusetts, according to Gross.