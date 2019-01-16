See You Later Alligator! Reptile Confiscated From Long Island Home: SPCA - NBC New York
See You Later Alligator! Reptile Confiscated From Long Island Home: SPCA

Published 52 minutes ago

    Suffolk County SPCA

    What to Know

    • Police had a surprising encounter with an alligator in Suffolk County Wednesday

    • The Suffolk County SPCA was contacted by detectives who were at a Hauppague, Long Island, home and encountered the reptile

    • The 1-foot-long alligator was confiscated from the home and will be taken to a sanctuary in Massachusetts

    Police had a surprising encounter with an alligator in Suffolk County Wednesday.

    The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was contacted by detectives who were at a Hauppague, Long Island, home "in an unrelated matter" and encounterd the reptile.

    The Suffolk County SPCA and New York State Department of Environment Conservation responded to the location and confiscated a 1-foot-long alligator from the home.

    Alligators are illegal to possess in New York without a permit.

    Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that alligators are not only illegal, they are dangerous.

    The alligator will be placed in a sanctuary in Massachusetts, according to Gross.

