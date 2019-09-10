Police say they are looking for a man who sprayed employees with an unknown substance at a Bronx store after he stole 30 bars of soap.

What to Know Police are on the hunt for an alleged soap thief who made a “clean” getaway after stealing 30 bars of soap from a New York City store

Surveillance captured the alleged thief spraying store employees with an unknown substance before fleeing the scene

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA

Police are on the hunt for an alleged soap thief who made a “clean” getaway after stealing 30 bars of soap from a New York City store and sprayed store employees with an unknown substance.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place Aug. 20 around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar store on Boston Road in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The man allegedly placed 30 bars of soap inside of a shopping basket and tried to walk out of the location without paying for the items.

Police say he sprayed two male employees with an unknown substance when they tried to prevent him from leaving the store. He ultimately managed to flee.

Police describe the man as 40 to 50 years old, with a beard and hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.