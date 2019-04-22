What to Know NJ man wanted in connection with a series of motor vehicle burglaries was arrested once again as he tried to force his way into a home

Joseph Derissio, 21 and of Wayne, was charged with criminal mischief and burglary for allegedly trying to enter the home while half-naked

Days before, Derissio was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the cars of residents of a senior housing complex

A New Jersey man wanted in connection with a series of motor vehicle burglaries was arrested once again as he tried to force his way into a house while practically naked, police say.

Joseph Derissio, 21 and of Wayne, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and burglary for the alleged incident.

According to Wayne police, officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. April 15 of a man wearing just a pair of underwear and a single white and gray “half-calf” sock trying to gain access to a house by “violently” shaking a door until he was confronted by a person inside the home.

Based on the description provided, police were allegedly able to identify the suspect as Derissio from a recent news article regarding a series of car burglaries earlier in the month. According to NorthJersey.com, Derissio targeted the vehicles owned by residents of a senior housing complex. He was arrested for those alleged crimes April 12.

Police say that after identifying Derissio as the suspect who tried to force his way into the home, officers went to his residence and decided to transport him involuntarily to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center due to his actions and behavior.

Derissio was subsequently transported to Passaic County Jail.

Attorney information for Derissio was not immediately clear.