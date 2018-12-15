Alleged Drunk Driver's Passenger Critically Injured in Crash on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Alleged Drunk Driver's Passenger Critically Injured in Crash on Long Island: Police

The crash happened in West Babylon around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • An alleged drunk driver’s passenger was critically injured after he drove the wrong way down a Long Island street and hit another car

    • Jose Gonzalez, 26, was driving south n the northbound lanes on Straight Path in West Babylon when he hit a northbound car

    • Gonzalez has been charged with driving while intoxicated and was expected to appear in court Saturday, police said

    An alleged drunk driver’s passenger was critically injured after he drove the wrong way down a Long Island street and hit another car, police said.

    Jose Gonzalez, 26, of Wyandanch, was driving a Honda south in the northbound lanes on Straight Path, near Gordon Avenue, in West Babylon around 2 a.m. on Saturday when he hit a northbound Mercedes Benz, Suffolk County police said.

    Gonzales and the 54-year-old Mercedes driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

    But Gonzalez’ passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Wyandanch, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

    Gonzalez has been charged with driving while intoxicated and was expected to appear in court Saturday, police said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

