An alleged drunk driver’s passenger was critically injured after he drove the wrong way down a Long Island street and hit another car, police said.

Jose Gonzalez, 26, of Wyandanch, was driving a Honda south in the northbound lanes on Straight Path, near Gordon Avenue, in West Babylon around 2 a.m. on Saturday when he hit a northbound Mercedes Benz, Suffolk County police said.

Gonzales and the 54-year-old Mercedes driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

But Gonzalez’ passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Wyandanch, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Gonzalez has been charged with driving while intoxicated and was expected to appear in court Saturday, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.