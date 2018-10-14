Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run on Long Island: Police

The driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An alleged drunk driver fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Patchogue, police said

    • The driver eventually rear-ended another car and hit a utility police, according to police

    • The driver and the pedestrian were both treated for minor injuries. The driver was later arrested and charged with DWI, police said

    A alleged drunk driver fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Long Island — only to end up rear-ending another car and hitting a utility police, police said.

    Roberto Ortez, 38, of Mastic, was driving a Nissan Armada west on Main Street in Patchogue around 2 a.m. on Sunday when he allegedly hit a 30-year-old man from East Patchogue who was crossing the street near the intersection with North Ocean Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

    Ortez kept driving for about an eighth of a mile before rear-ending another car and hitting a utility pole near River Avenue, police said.

    Both Ortez and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

    Ortez was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, police said.

    He was expected to appear in court Sunday morning.

