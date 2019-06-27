All PATH Trains Suspended System-Wide After Air Compressor Failure - NBC New York
All PATH Trains Suspended System-Wide After Air Compressor Failure

NJ Transit was cross-honoring all passengers at Newark, Hoboken and New York Penn Station

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • All PATH trains are suspended system-wide at peak of rush hour after an air compressor failure sidelined all trains

    • The trains that connect New Jersey and Manhattan were halted after 4 p.m. after what PATH initally called a signal failure

    • NJ Transit was cross-honoring all passengers at Newark, Hoboken and New York Penn Station

    All PATH trains are suspended system-wide at peak of rush hour after an air compressor failure sidelined all trains, the transit agency said Thursday.

    The trains that connect New Jersey and Manhattan were halted after 4 p.m. after what PATH initally called a signal failure, a tweet by the agency read. It was updated to an air compressor failure after 4:30 p.m., right before the peak of rush hour commuting was set to begin.

    NJ Transit was cross-honoring all passengers at Newark, Hoboken and New York Penn Station. That includes rail, bus and light rail, according to PATH.

