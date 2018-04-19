What to Know Two men are facing charges for attempting to kidnap Norberto Susini, the nephew of retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, sources say

Two men are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping Alex Rodriguez's nephew in Manhattan over a Lamborghini deal gone bad, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

Norberto Susini, the 29-year-old nephew of former Yankees slugger A-Rod, was with a friend who sells high-end cars on Wednesday and the two met up with two prospective buyers of a Lamborghini at a hotel on 45th and Broadway.

Susini does not sell cars, but just happened to be with the friend. He plays minor league baseball.

At some point during the meeting, the situation turned south: Money was exchanged for the Lamborghini, but there was a miscommunication in the business transaction, the law enforcement sources said.

The buyers and Susini ended up in a car -- not the Lamborghini -- and the men refused to let Susini go, the sources said.

The men later walked Susini back to the same hotel where they met, and they encountered NYPD detectives in the lobby, sources said. The detectives took the men into custody.

Susini was not hurt.

The men are facing a court appearance Thursday.