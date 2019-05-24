Little Girl Complains Jasmine Shouldn't Need Aladdin to See the World - NBC New York
Little Girl Complains Jasmine Shouldn't Need Aladdin to See the World

The girl's mom shared the video on Instagram and it's going viral, with more than 30,300 likes and 1,600 comments in one day

Published 4 minutes ago

    A little girl has a message for Disney: Princess Jasmine shouldn't have to rely on Prince Aladdin to "see the world." (Credit: simply_madisonjade) (Published 18 minutes ago)

    A little girl has a message for Disney: Princess Jasmine shouldn't have to rely on Prince Aladdin to "see the world." 

    Madison and her family were planning to see the new Aladdin movie on Friday. She and her mother were chatting about it in the car the day before -- and Madison was adamant about Jasmine's independence. 

    "Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine can just go by herself," Madison said from her car seat, a defiant expression on her face. 

    "You don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world," the child added. 

    Plus, Madison says, there's not really enough space on the red carpet for two people. 

    An Instagram video her mom posted of the exchange is going viral, with more than 30,300 likes and 1,600 comments in a day.

