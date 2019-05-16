What to Know Alabama's vote to restrict abortion has moved one of the most polarizing issues in American politics to the center of the 2020 campaign

Everyone on board the Church of Scientology's cruise ship has been deemed unable to spread or contract measles following a quarantine

Gummy vitamins were at the center of the feud between beauty YouTubers Tati Westbrook and James Charles that captivated social media

Alabama Vote Moves Abortion to Center of 2020 Campaign

Alabama's vote to restrict abortion in almost all circumstances has moved one of the most polarizing issues in American politics to the center of the 2020 presidential campaign. The state's legislation — the toughest of several anti-abortion measures that have passed recently, with the only exception being a serious risk to the woman's health — prompted an outcry from Democratic presidential candidates, who warned that conservatives were laying the groundwork to undermine the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The White House, meanwhile, didn't comment on the Alabama bill as President Donald Trump tries to balance his conservative base against the potential of antagonizing women who are already skeptical of his presidency. The furor over abortion quickly took over on the Democratic campaign trail. Rallying supporters in New Hampshire, Sen. Kamala Harris said she would back a legal challenge to the Alabama bill after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law. She also vowed to make a commitment to upholding the Roe decision a "significant factor" in any Supreme Court nominees she might choose as president, though she declined to go as far as presidential rival Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has promised to only nominate judges ready to preserve the 1973 ruling that established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Huawei Hit by US Export Controls, Potential Import Ban

In a fateful swipe at telecommunications giant Huawei, the Trump administration issued an executive order apparently aimed at banning its equipment from U.S. networks and said it was subjecting the Chinese company to strict export controls. Huawei would be the largest business ever subjected to the controls, a law enforcement measure that requires it to obtain U.S. government approval on purchases of American technology, said Kevin Wolf, who had been the assistant secretary of commerce for export administration in the Obama administration. "It's going to have ripple effects through the entire global telecommunications network because Huawei affiliates all over the planet depend on U.S. content to function and if they can't get the widget or the part or the software update to keep functioning then those systems go down," he said. Asked if that could include barring Apple from selling its Android operating system, which Huawei uses on its handsets, Wolf said it would be premature to say until he's seen a published order from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security to be sure of the scope.

Scientology Says Measles Risk Over on Its Cruise Ship

Everyone on board the Church of Scientology's cruise ship, the Freewinds, has been deemed unable to spread or contract measles following the ship's quarantine, Scientology officials said. NBC News reported that the ship was initially quarantined in St. Lucia in late April after a female member of the staff was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. It sailed to its home port of Curacao, but people who hadn't been vaccinated or had the measles already were kept on the 440-foot vessel to receive the vaccine. "Freewinds protocols of safety and medical care, that exceed usual nautical standards, proved highly effective in containing the illness to one single case," read the statement from Scientology. The organization hadn't previously responded when NBC News requested comment about the ship.

Who's The Real Winner of James Charles, Tati Westbrook Feud?

Gummy vitamins broke the internet last weekend. The beauty supplements were at the center of the feud between beauty YouTubers Tati Westbrook and James Charles that captivated social media and made its way into the mainstream. Searches for "James Charles," "Tati Westbrook" and "Sugar Bear Hair" have spiked since the drama unfolded last weekend, according to Google Trends. As people Googled “Who is James Charles” and tried to figure out why he was canceled, many stumbled upon something often viewed as a niche corner of the internet, but is actually a massive market. YouTubers and influencers can make or break a brand, like Sugar Bear Hair, the company in the middle of the drama. According to data on Captiv8, the company has received tens of millions of likes on sponsored posts, and the company's highest engagement comes from its YouTube endorsements.

Lamar Odom Regrets Cheating on Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian

Former NBA star Lamar Odom regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their four-year marriage. The 39-year-old tells People magazine he wishes he "could have been more of a man" and it still bothers him now, three years after they divorced. He also says he misses the Kardashian family. In excerpts from Odom's upcoming book, "Darkness to Light," Odom wrote he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity." He says Kardashian was by his side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and today he's drug-free.