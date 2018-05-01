Jessica Rudeen said on her first flight with a toddler and an infant started off with her four-month-old son screaming while her 3-year-old daughter began kicking. She was afraid she'd be kicked off the plane until the man, named Todd, sitting next to her daughter helped out. She said he held her baby while buckling up her daughter and then entertained her daughter the entire flight until they became best friends. 'We were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life,' Rudeen said.