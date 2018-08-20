Testing is underway for Hybrid Air Vehicles' massive Airlander 10, an environmentally-friendly hybrid aircraft that has the potential to alter people's perceptions of air travel forever. At 302 feet long, the Airlander 10 will be the world's largest aircraft and no doubt its most lavish. In partnership with Design Q, HAV recently released a series of photos showcasing the level of luxury that will be possible in the Airlander's passenger cabin, including a bedroom suite and a sky bar. Although interested tourists will not be able to board the ship just yet, the images below will give them plenty to look forward to as part of HAV's mission to "Rethink the Skies."