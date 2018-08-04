What to Know
The Nassau County Department of Health has warned beach-goers not to bathe at 16 beaches in the area until mid-morning Sunday.
The department issued an advisory against bathing on Saturday “as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall." Runoff can increase bacteria levels in the water.
The 16 North Shore and South Shore beaches impacted by the advisory are:
- Centre Island Sound in Bayville
- Creek Club in Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound in Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach in Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach in Bayville
- Stehli Beach in Bayville
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
- Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa
- Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa
The advisory will be lifted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, barring additional rainfall or increased levels of bacteria in the water, the health department noted.