What to Know The Nassau County Department of Health has warned beach-goers not to bathe at 16 beaches in the area until mid-morning Sunday

Stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall can increase bacteria levels in the water

The department issued an advisory against bathing on Saturday “as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall." Runoff can increase bacteria levels in the water.

The 16 North Shore and South Shore beaches impacted by the advisory are:

Centre Island Sound in Bayville

Creek Club in Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove

Ransom Beach in Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach in Bayville

Stehli Beach in Bayville

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

The advisory will be lifted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, barring additional rainfall or increased levels of bacteria in the water, the health department noted.