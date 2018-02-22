A New Jersey woman accidentally drowned in a hot tub in an Adirondacks hotel Monday and authorities didn't find her until her body caused a water jet to overheat and set off a smoke alarm, according to a published report.

News Channel 2 in Utica reports that Priscilla Moshella, 55, drowned after having some sort of medical episode in the tub at the Water's Edge Inn in Old Forge.

Authorities said after Moshella's body slipped under the water, it blocked one of the water jets and caused it to overheat.

Maintenence workers found her body after the smoke alarm went off, and News Channel 2 reports they performed CPR on her until emergency workers arrived on scene. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Moshella, of Freehold, was reportedly vacationing at the upstate New York and resort with her boyfriend, who was out running errands at the time.

No criminality is suspected in the case. NBC 4 New York has reached out to the hotel seeking comment.