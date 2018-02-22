NJ Woman Drowns in Hot Tub at Adirondacks Hotel, Sets off Fire Alarm With Her Body: Report - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

NJ Woman Drowns in Hot Tub at Adirondacks Hotel, Sets off Fire Alarm With Her Body: Report

Published at 10:01 PM EST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		96722
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Woman Drowns in Hot Tub at Adirondacks Hotel, Sets off Fire Alarm With Her Body: Report
    NBC10.com

    A New Jersey woman accidentally drowned in a hot tub in an Adirondacks hotel Monday and authorities didn't find her until her body caused a water jet to overheat and set off a smoke alarm, according to a published report.

    News Channel 2 in Utica reports that Priscilla Moshella, 55, drowned after having some sort of medical episode in the tub at the Water's Edge Inn in Old Forge.

    Authorities said after Moshella's body slipped under the water, it blocked one of the water jets and caused it to overheat. 

    Maintenence workers found her body after the smoke alarm went off, and News Channel 2 reports they performed CPR on her until emergency workers arrived on scene. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @juliehuntington/Twitter

    Moshella, of Freehold, was reportedly vacationing at the upstate New York and resort with her boyfriend, who was out running errands at the time. 

    No criminality is suspected in the case. NBC 4 New York has reached out to the hotel seeking comment.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us