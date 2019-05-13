Three suspected gang members were caught, were arrested and charged in a ruthless murder, police say. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

What to Know Cops arrested yet another suspect in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man they say was hunted down "like an animal," sources say

Donovan McDay was arrested in upstate NY and extradited to Brooklyn in connection with the death of Tyquan Eversley, sources said Monday

Eversley was shot to death in broad daylight behind a home on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, police said

Police have arrested yet another suspect in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man they say was hunted down "like an animal" before he was shot to death, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

Donovan McDay was arrested in upstate New York and was extradited to Brooklyn in connection with the death of Tyquan Eversley, law enforcement sources announced Monday.

It is not immediately clear what charges McDay faces. Attorney information for McDay wasn't immediately available.

Eversley was shot to death in broad daylight behind a home on Elton Street in East New York on March 19, police said.

Police have already arrested Alfred Crooks, 22, Frank Cook, 33, Leroy Dunn, 35, Rahmel Briggs, 29, and Michael Reid, 25, all of Brooklyn, as well as Anthony Frazier, 37, of Pennsylvania, in connection with Eversley's death.

Two other suspects, Shacore Huff and Rakiem Smith, are still at large, according to police.

Police say a group of gang members chased Eversley down the streets and through at least one backyard before shooting him five times, killing him.

A series of surveillance videos show the suspects waving their guns as they run down a sidewalk, past a home, through an alleyway and into a backyard while chasing him.

Eversley tries to hop a fence behind a home, but gets slowed down by barbed wire, video shows. That’s when his attackers catch up to him and shoot him, according to police.

“Ultimately, he’s cornered like an animal, in the back of a private residence, where he’s shot multiple times,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a press conference after Eversley's death. “This was difficult to watch for a lot of different reasons.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.