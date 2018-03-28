Feldman Hospitalized In Los Angeles, Says He Was Stabbed

Corey Feldman arrives for a press conference in support of the Child Victims Act on March 14, 2018 at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized after what the "Stand by Me" and "Goonies" star described as an attack by three men at a San Fernando Valley intersection.

Los Angeles police said Feldman was in a car with a passenger near Reseda and Ventura boulevards in Tarzana when someone opened a door and "jabbed" him in the stomach. Details regarding the weapon were not immediately available.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Feldman tweeted his account of the altercation and pictures of himself in a hospital bed. He said he believes the attack is connected to "mounting threats" received on social media platforms.

A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

Feldman is best known for his roles in 1980s films, including "The Lost Boys," "Gremlins," "The Goonies" and the coming-of-age "Stand by Me." His latest film, "Corbin Nash," is about a rogue police detective and due for release next month.