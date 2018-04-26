Activists met in front of the Levi's in Times Square Thursday to protest climate pollution they say is caused by the fashion industry. Stand.earth’s “Too Dirty to Wear" released a report detailing the fashion industry’s role in the impacts of climate change and air pollution. According to that report, approximately eight percent of global climate pollution is caused by the fashion industry. For the protest, activists removed their jeans and stood in underwear. They held “Levi’s are made from coal” banners and passersby could take photos in their interactive photo booths. Protesters claim they are calling Levi's to be a leader and to transition to using renewable energy. Eventually, the NYPD came to break up the protest for blocking the sidewalk and through-traffic.