Accused David Ortiz Shooter Indicted in Cocaine Conspiracy Case in New Jersey, Sources Say - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Accused David Ortiz Shooter Indicted in Cocaine Conspiracy Case in New Jersey, Sources Say

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz is in custody in the Dominican Republic

By Jonathan Dienst and Joe Valiquette

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    David Ortiz Was Not Intended Target in Shooting: AG

    Investigators have entirely changed their theory behind the shooting of the former Red Sox slugger, now believing it was a case of mistaken identity. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 20, 2019)

    What to Know

    • The man accused of shooting Red Sox legend David Ortiz now faces cocaine conspiracy charges in New Jersey

    • Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz faces more than 40 years in prison on drug and firearm charges

    • He is one of 11 people in custody in the Dominican Republic in connection with the June 9 shooting of Ortiz

    The man accused of shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic earlier this month now faces a federal drug indictment in New Jersey, alleging that he conspired to distribute heroin and cocaine.

    Law enforcement sources said an indictment was handed up Thursday against Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, of Paterson. He faces multiple possession and conspiracy charges, as well as a firearms-related count, with maximum penalties of more than 40 years in prison on the various charges.

    Even before the Ortiz shooting, Cruz was already reportedly wanted in Clifton for a pair of robberies in 2017. 

    Ortiz was shot on June 9 while at a bar in Santo Domingo. Surveillance footage of the scene showed a gunman walking up to Ortiz and shooting at him at close range, causing chaos and sending patrons running from the area.

    Doctors on the island removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston for more treatment last week.

    Dominican authorities have arrested 11 people in the case. On Wednesday, in a stunning development, the country's attorney general said Ortiz was not actually the target of the shooting.

    Instead, he said, the shooter was acting on orders from an alleged drug lord to target the man's cousin, who was seated at the same table as Ortiz. 

    Fans, Colleagues Show Support to David Ortiz

    [NATL NECN] Fans, Colleagues Show Support to David Ortiz

    Red Sox legend David "Big Papi" Ortiz is in stable condition and out of surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

    (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

