A young boy riding his bicycle died when he was hit by a box truck in New Jersey Tuesday, law enforcement sources say. Chopper 4 footage from over the scene shows police responding.

1 Dead After Being Hit By Truck in NJ: Police

A young boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a large box truck in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Neither the name nor exact age of the child has been released; the circumstances surrounding the 1:40 p.m. accident near Lanza and Pleasant avenues in Garfield remain under investigation.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed a large box truck pulled to the side of the road, caution tape circling it and blocking off the area immediately behind, where officers huddled around a vast blue tent.

At least a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. Traffic closures and detours were expected in the area as authorities investigated.

