What to Know Police are looking for a suspect who abandoned their puppy in Morris Heights.

Residents found the Pitbull puppy in the garbage chute at River Park Towers.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

A puppy was rescued earlier today after being abandoned in a garbage chute at a Morris Heights apartment building.

Residents rescued the gray pitpull puppy after it was discovered that it had been thrown down a garbage chute at River Park Towers in the Bronx.

They said they were horrified and appalled to see someone mistreat an animal like this.

“A person that can do this to an animal is capable of hurting humans too,” Anderson Vargas, a River Park Towers resident, said. “This is a terrible crime.”

Dawn Erazo, another resident added “You treat it like it’s a member of the family. If they didn’t want it, they could ask someone to care for it.”

John Echevarria, who oversees security at River Park Towers, said his team is working with the NYPD to discover who dumped the dog.

“The detectives have reached out to us,” he said, “to try to apprehend this person.”

There is a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.