Abandoned Dog Found Dead in Crate in Connecticut Ditch

A Public Works employee in Connecticut came across a heartbreaking and horrific scene in a wooded area – a dead dog in a crate at the bottom of a ditch.

The female dog, a grey and white pitbull mix, was found Monday afternoon in Bethany, according to animal control officials.

The dog was about two years old, officials estimate.

In a Facebook post, the local Woodbridge Municipal Animal Control shared a post detailing the sad finding along with photos. Warning the photos are graphic.

“A beautiful female bully type dog was found by a Public Work’s employee in a wooded area in one of our towns. She was found deceased in a crate. There is evidence that she was still alive at the time of the dumping. She was deliberately placed in an area where it would be difficult for her to be found,” the post read in part.

“We have her body and we are going to lay her to rest with the respect she deserves. We never knew her but we are grieving for her and we will remember her always,” the post goes on to say.

A reward is being offered for information on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Woodbridge Regional Municipal Animal Control at 203-389-5991.