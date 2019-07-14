What to Know A New Jersey police officer fatally shot a man after responding to a report that he had a knife, the state attorney general’s office said

A New Jersey police officer fatally shot a man after responding to a report that he had a knife, the state attorney general’s office said.

The Orange Police Department got a 911 call reporting a fight and a man with a knife at Oakwood Towers in Orange around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

When officers arrived at the scene, they had an encounter with the man, identified as Jamahl Smith, 46, during which one of the officers fired at him, the attorney general’s office said.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the office.

The office didn’t immediately provide additional details about the shooting.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating the incident.