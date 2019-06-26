Attorney General William Barr showcased one of his hidden talents when he took center stage at an event at the nation's capital Wednesday morning accompanying the Pipes & Drums of the NYPD Emerald Society in a rendition of "Scotland the Brave."

Sitting on stage, Barr subsequently disappeared behind a curtain as a group from the Pipes & Drums of the NYPD Emerald Society, the pipe and drum band of an NYPD fraternal organization, assembled.

When Barr reemerged, he did so with a bagpipe -- to the laughter and applause of many in attendance.

However, he put his bagpipe-playing skills to the test -- accompanying the NYPD Emerald Society in a rendition of “Scotland the Brave.”

Addressing the crowd, he said some collegues thought they would suprise him by inviting the Emerald Society to play at the day's events, but Barr decided to turn the tables and surprise all in attendance.

"How was that for an icebreaker?" he asked after his performance concluded.

According to the NY Post, the event where Barr showed his bagpipe-playing skills was the US Attorneys’ National Conference.