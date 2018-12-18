What to Know The New York Attorney General's Office has secured a stipulation that will dissolve the Trump Foundation under court supervision

The attorney general's office sued the Trump Foundation in June, claiming the foundation misused millions of dollars

The foundation will only be able to direct its charitable assets into "reputable organizations" approved by the attorney general's office

The New York Attorney General's Office has secured a stipulation that will dissolve the Trump Foundation under court supervision, a spokeswoman said.

The attorney general's office sued the Trump Foundation in June, claiming the foundation used millions of dollars meant for charity to pay for other things.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced that the foundation had signed a stipulation agreeing to the dissolution, "with review and approval by the Attorney General of proposed recipient charities of the Foundation's remaining assets."

The lawsuit "detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation — including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more," Underwood said in a statement Tuesday.

The suit claims the Trump Foundation was merely a "checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests," she added.

"Today’s stipulation accomplishes a key piece of the relief sought in our lawsuit earlier this year," Underwood said.

The Trump Foundation will only be able to pour the charitable assets it still has into "reputable organizations" approved by the attorney general's office, she added.

Lawyers for Trump in August asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit brought against his charitable foundation, arguing that it was politically motivated.

Eric Schneiderman, the former New York attorney general who stepped down earlier this year, began investigating the Trump Foundation in 2016 following Washington Post reports that its spending personally benefited the presidential candidate.

Schneiderman ordered the foundation to stop fundraising in New York.

The suit is ongoing, and is still seeking millions of dollars in restitution and penalties. It also aims to keep Trump's children from serving on the boards of other New York State-based charities.

Trump's lawyers previously argued that several impermissible donations by the foundation were due to clerical errors and were all corrected when brought to the attention of foundation officials.

