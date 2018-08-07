An ACS worker, who served nearly three decades for murder, is accused of attacking and injuring a six-year-old boy in his care, police say. (Published 41 minutes ago)

What to Know An ACS worker in Kips Bay is accused of slamming a 6-year-old boy in his care into a door frame and cutting his face, police say

Jacques Edwards, who also tried to put the boy into a file cabinet, is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, cops say

News 4 learned Edwards served 28 years behind bars for second-degree murder and was paroled in 2010

An Administration for Children's Services worker who served nearly three decades for murder is accused of attacking a 6-year-old boy in his care.



Jacques Edwards, 55, is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly slammed the child into a door frame and tried to put him inside a file cabinet, according to the NYPD.

Police said the boy suffered a cut to the left side of his face after the attack at the Nicholas Scoppetta Children’s Center on First Avenue in Kips Bay. There was no word on the boy’s condition early Tuesday.

News 4 learned Edwards served 28 years behind bars for second-degree murder and was paroled in 2010. He has been working for ACS for the past four years.

An ACS spokesperson said the agency is doing a full investigation of the hiring process in place when Edwards was hired.

"Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of New York City’s children," the spokesperson said. "As soon as this employee’s actions came to our attention we immediately removed him from duty and alerted law enforcement.”

