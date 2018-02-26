11 New York City Restaurants Awarded Five-Diamond Ratings by AAA - NBC New York
OLY-NY

11 New York City Restaurants Awarded Five-Diamond Ratings by AAA

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		14141139
    2
    Germany    		1410731
    3
    Canada    		1181029
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Eleven Madison Park Tops List of World's Best Restaurants

    Eleven Madison Park was praised as being the perfect partnership of outstanding hospitality and exquisite food in an iconic setting. (Published 52 minutes ago)

    AAA has released its annual Diamond Awards list for restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean deemed exceptional dining experiences that are both educational and entertaining. 

    There are eight new restaurants among the list of 68 restaurants that earned the AAA Five Diamond rating in the past 12 months. One of the newcomers is Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in New York City, where prepaid guests enter the "hidden restaurant" in Hell's Kitchen through an unmarked passageway in the back of a grocery store.  

    Restaurants with a five-diamond rating are visited several times by unannounced inspectors -- people who have a wide range of hospitality experience, including as hotel managers and food and beverage experts -- before a final decision is made by a panel of experts. The diamond ratings for restaurants started in 1985. 

    Here are all the New York restaurants with a five-diamond rating by AAA for 2018:

    A Comprehensive List of the Best Foods in NYC

    A Comprehensive List of the Best Foods in New York City, According to a New Ranking
    Min Lee / Flickr



    24 NYC Eateries Land on List of America's Best Restaurants

    24 New York City Eateries Land on List of America's Best Restaurants

    Only 0.2 percent of the more than 31,000 AAA inspected and approved restaurants are five diamond-rated. There are also 665 restaurants with a four-diamond rating. 

    See the full list of Diamond Awards here. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us