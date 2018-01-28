A Valentine's Gift for a Love That Can't Be Exterminated - NBC New York
A Valentine's Gift for a Love That Can't Be Exterminated

Published 6 hours ago

    Some Valentines give you butterflies in your stomach.  Others leave you with the heebie-jeebies. 

    To commemorate a love that just won't die, the Bronx Zoo has a Valentine's gift that that is sure to leave you and your sweetie skittering off into the sunset. 

    For a mere $15, you can name a cockroach after your love

    The namesake hissing cockroaches live in a hollowed out tree truck inside the Madagascar exhibit of the Bronx Zoo. 

    If the naming certificate alone isn't enough to get your sweetheart's tentacles moving, the zoo also offers cockroach-shaped chocolates (bugs not included), cockroach lapel pins and socks with cockroaches crawling all over them. 


