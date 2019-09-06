What to Know Everyone knows New Yorkers are tough, but this little tomato plant may have the rest of us playing catch up

The little vine-grower was spotted by a kayaker growing on top of a piling in the East River off Brooklyn Bridge Park

It isn’t known how or when it started growing there or if it was intentional, but the tomatoes seen growing on the vine appear to be healthy

Other pilings in the area sprouted different types of weeds, but somehow this persistent red fruit (or vegetable, depending on who you ask) found a way to thrive on the wooden piling.

It isn’t known how or when it started growing there or if it was intentional, but the tomatoes seen growing on the vine appear to be as healthy-looking as any you’d find at the grocery store.

Condiment company Heinz didn’t miss the opportunity to use the plant as a marketing tool, saying on Twitter it’s a “good looking tomato. We can think of 57 reasons why it must be protected at all costs.”