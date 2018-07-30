What to Know A new 640 area code is being added to the same New Jersey geographic area currently served by the area code 609

A new area code is coming to New Jersey and with it a new way to make certain calls.

A new 640 area code is being added to the same geographic area currently served by the area code 609 in a process known as an area code overlay, which requires a new dialing procedure, according to the state’s Board of Public Utilities.

The 609, and subsequent 640 area code, serve central and southeastern New Jersey, including the cities of Trenton and Princeton.

An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require them to dial the area code and the seven-digit telephone number on calls within the same area code.

The change is being made to ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers. Since two area codes will now serve the same region, seven-digit dialing in the 609 area will be eliminated and the area code must now be used when dialing any telephone number, including calls within the same area code, the Board of Public Utilities says.

Beginning Sept. 17, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new 640 area code. Callers must also use the new dialing procedure for local calls in the new 640 area code.

The new dialing procedures will be implemented on Aug. 18, but the board is asking those in the region to start using the new procedure guidelines before the date.

According to the new procedure guidelines, customers calling from a 609 or 640 area code to a number in that same area code, must dial the area code and the seven-digit telephone number. Customers calling from a 609 or 640 area code to any other area code must dial 1, followed by the area code and the seven-digit number.

Additionally, the Board of Public Utilities outlines that customers calling from the 856 area code to any other area code other than 856 must dial 1, followed by the area code and then the seven-digit phone number, while those calling from the 856 area code to the same area code just need to dial the seven-digit phone number.

