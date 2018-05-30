Laundromat Cafe in Brooklyn Offers Free Laundry All Weekend to Celebrate Six-Month Anniversary - NBC New York
Laundromat Cafe in Brooklyn Offers Free Laundry All Weekend to Celebrate Six-Month Anniversary

By Ashley Serianni

Published 22 minutes ago

    Celsius

    A laundromat cafe in Brooklyn is offering a three-day weekend of unlimited free washes and dries for everyone in celebration of its six-month anniversary.

    This belated grand opening will take place June 1 through June 3.

    As one of the newest hybrid businesses to hit Brooklyn, Celsious doubles as a coffee shop and an eco-friendly laundromat, the business says. The washers even text patrons when their clothes are ready.

    Celsious will also have programming and goodies from all of their café vendors throughout the weekend, which will be revealed this week.

