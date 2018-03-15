With Sears stores shutting down across the country, the location at the Paramus Park mall will soon be an empty space.

But developers don't plan on that being the case for very long. They are suggesting opening the state's first Stew Leonard's grocery store, according to NorthJersey.com.

For those who don’t know, Stew Leonard’s is a farm-style supermarket with costumed employees and animatronic entertainment.

Basically the "Disney World of grocery stores," if you're asking some shoppers.

Though there are currently no Stew Leonard's supermarkets in New Jersey, the chain does operate three wine stores in Springfield, Paramus and Clifton.

The new store would replace the wine location in the same city and the Paramus Park location would sell wine and include a café.

The plans for the Sears space also includes a 13-screen movie theater with a bar, according to NorthJersey.com.

Attorneys have been working to make the plans come to fruition, and are in the process of asking the Paramus zoning board for several variances. An upcoming hearing on the application will be March 22.