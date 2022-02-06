Brooklyn

99-Year-Old Man in a Wheelchair Run Over and Killed in Brooklyn

police tape
NBC 7

A 99-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after a luxury SUV struck him and his wheelchair in a crosswalk Saturday afternoon, police say.

Cops responded to Coleridge Street and Oriental Boulevard in the Manhattan Beach section just before 5 p.m. Saturday to find Jack Mikulincer, 99, laying in the street with traumatic injuries. He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that Mikulincer was crossing the intersection in an electric wheelchair on Coleridge Street when he was struck by a 2020 BMW X5.

The 52-year-old driver remained on scene, police said; no charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.

