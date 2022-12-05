96-Year-Old in Wheelchair Shot at Bus Stop; Suspect Also Sought in Deadly NYC Shooting

A 96-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck by an errant bullet at a Brooklyn bus stop, and the suspect believed to be responsible for the gunfire is also wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Manhattan just hours later, police said.

The first shooting around 9:30 a.m. Monday started as a robbery at a playground outside NYCHA's Kingsborough Houses near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. A man robbed a 39-year-old woman of her phone and jacket, and as she ran away from the gunman, he pulled out the firearm and shot at her.

The bullet missed the woman but struck the 96-year-old man in a wheelchair at a bus stop a half a block away, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital after the bullet hit him in the leg, and he is expected to survive.

After the shooting, police sources said that the suspect, later identified as Sundance Oliver, was known to law enforcement and lived nearby. He also knows the woman he had allegedly robbed, and it wasn't a random act of violence.

After taking off from that scene, police said the same suspect shot and killed a man in Lower Manhattan just a few hours later. A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and leg around 3 p.m. on St. James Place.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Oliver again ran off from the scene. He was described as wearing blue pants and a green sweater.

🚨WANTED in connection with a HOMICIDE in the @NYPD5Pct and a non-fatal shooting in the @NYPD77Pct that both occurred earlier today: Have you seen Sundance Oliver? He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information? Call 911 & DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/m1WlWVgWuI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2022

No arrests have yet been made in regards to either shooting, and police are searching for Oliver, the suspected gunman. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact police.