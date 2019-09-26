Death of 93-Year-Old Woman in Stamford Deemed a Homicide: Police

Stamford police are investigating the death of a 93-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police said the responded to a Cove Road home on Wednesday for a report of an elderly woman who was unresponsive. The initial report said that she may have fallen down the stairs.

When officers arrived they found the woman dead at the bottom of the stairs leading to the basement of her home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the victim had injuries that were not consistent with a fall down the stairs.

The woman lived alone in her home. According to police, family members went to check on her when they could not reach, and found her at the bottom of the stairs.

Police are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue on Wednesday between noon and 8 p.m. is asked to call police at 203-977-4420.

There will be extra patrols in the neighborhood as police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.