911 Call About Bad Smell Leads to Grisly Find Under NYC Couch

Cops responding to a 911 call about a bad smell at a Queens apartment building this week made a grisly discovery: They found a dead man under a couch.

Officers found the unidentified man under the couch with trauma to his back after they responded to the Jamaica Avenue scene around lunchtime on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his identity and how he died. No arrests have been made, and the NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.