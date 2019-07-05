What to Know
9/11 first responder Paulina Santos of Yonkers said her dog Rocky ran away after he got scared by fireworks on Wednesday
She's frantically searching for the golden retriever who has been helping her with the tough memories from the 2001 terror attack
Rocky the golden retriever has been helping Paulina Santos deal with tough memories as a first responder on 9/11, but after nearby fireworks spooked him, Santos says she's worried he won't be seen again.
The nurse who helped out in the aftermath of 2001 terror attack told News4 she was watering her garden Wednesday night when fireworks went off and 6-year-old Rocky ran away "in an instant" from his home in Yonkers.
"He's not only a house pet he is like a therapy dog," Santos said. "With all the fireworks and everything, it frightens him terribly."
All Santos can do is sit on her stoop and worry about her dog, wondering if more July 4 fireworks will scare him.
"Having my dog was a way to heal myself," she said.