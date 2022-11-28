90 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside Passenger's Bag at JFK Airport

Transportation Security Administration officials said they made a major bust at NYC's JFK Airport during the week of Thanksgiving, finding 90 pounds of marijuana in a passenger's checked bag.

The massive discovery was made during routine screening. A TSA spokesperson said there were 30 individual bags each weighing about three pounds that contained weed. Port Authority Police were notified and the passenger was arrested.

The spokesperson said that while the agency isn't looking for drugs specifically during inspections, when agents come across illicit substances, police get notified.

It was not immediately clear what charges the passenger, who had not been identified, was facing.